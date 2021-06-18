Blackpool Cricket Club players and spectators must wait a few more weeks for first match of season at Stanley Park

After major drainage work at the ground, it had been hoped that Blackpool could start their home campaign with next weekend’s derby against St Annes.

However, chairman Dave Cresswell told The Gazette the ground will not be ready for a further “three or four weeks”. The club is now looking to the Northern Premier League fixture against Garstang on July 10 as the possible first match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresswell told The Gazette: “We’ve had to do more seeding, which takes a couple of weeks before it can be cut. We are looking at July 10 but the weather has to be favourable.”

Playing every game away has so far done no harm to Blackpool, who are top of the Northern Premier League after nine matches.

Unbeaten since the opening day, they have also won through to face Chorley in the league’s 40-Over Cup final, a showpiece which will hopefully be played at Stanley Park.

One man who can’t wait to play at the Lancashire outground is Shivam Chauhan, who has proved an instant hit since arriving in Blackpool from India as this season’s club professional.

Cresswell added: “The pro looks really good and I know how much he is looking forward to playing at our ground.”