Blackpool Cricket Club pay tribute to successful wicketkeeper and chairman Alvah Haslam

Alvah, who died this week aged 86 and was affectionately known as ‘Ticker’, played as wicketkeeper in the Blackpool side that dominated the Northern League in the 1960s and was their captain for a season.

Assuming the chairmanship in the late 1980s, he presided over another glorious period which included Lancashire Trophy success and a Lord’s triumph in the National Knockout.

Alvah Haslam with a young Steven Croft at Blackpool Cricket Club

A club statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we write to inform members of the passing of Alvah (Ticker) Haslam. Alvah had Pam, his caring wife, at his bedside.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pam and all friends and family at these difficult times.

“Alvah had been a great wicketeeper, who became first team captain in 1968. He later took the chairman’s role for over 11 years and was made honorary life president in recognition of the massive dedication and contribution he made to the club. RIP Alvah.”

Chairman David Cresswell told The Gazette: “Alvah played in a very good era when top pros were playing in the Northern League.

“He was part of a very successful side at a time when spectators flocked to the ground.

“He was a very good wicketkeeper, who made contributions as a lower-order batsman.

“He carried on after his playing days and put so much into the club.

Despite being poorly in recent years, I remember him making an effort to come down to a game and his wife Pam was also very supportive.

“He was an absolute stalwart,who will be very sorely missed.”