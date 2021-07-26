Blackpool Cricket Club defeat Chorley to win 40-over Cup in style

In only the second match of the season at Blackpool's home venue, following major drainage work at the ground, club professional Shivam Chauhan came to the fore with an outstanding innings of 80 as the hosts wrapped up victory with almost nine overs to spare.

Chasing a target of 189-5, the club's Indian professional shared in stands of 56 for the opening wicket with Tomas King (29) and of 87 for the second with Ciaran Johnson (36).

Shivam Chauhan scored a century at Leyland on Saturday and a crucial 80 in the 40-over Cup final on Sunday

Chauhan, who had earlier taken two wickets, struck 10 fours and a six, leaving Josh Boyne (21 not out) to see Blackpool over the line at 190-3 from 31.1 overs.

Chorley were asked to bat and certainly made a game of it, no-one more so than wicketkeeper Harry Barclay, who made 71.

Entering the fray at 32-2, Barclay enjoyed stands of 66 with Siddesh Lad (41) and 49 with Ben Simpkins (20) before being the fifth and final man out at 169.

Blackpool are on course for a league and cup double, leading the NPCL by 35 points with seven league matches remaining.

They were held to a draw at Leyland the day before the cup final, the first completed league game they had failed to win since losing to Fulwood and Broughton on the opening day of the season more than three months ago.

Captain Paul Danson said: “It was a fantastic performance by the team, not only to win but to play a really good brand of cricket.

“Shiv hasn’t really had the opportunities because we’ve been winning games comfortably. He was desperate to play at Stanley Park for the first time and he played really well.”