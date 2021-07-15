Blackpool coming home: Cricket club to stage first game of 2021 at Stanley Park
Blackpool Cricket Club are set to play their first home match of the season on Saturday.
The Northern Premier League leaders have played every match away from home so far in 2021 and are unbeaten in the league since the opening day.
Blackpool’s original plan was to play their first 10 league games of 2021 away while major drainage work was completed at Stanley Park.
That was extended to 13 games as a spell of dry weather slowed the growth of the new playing surface.
However, the first XV are set to welcome Kendal for Stanley Park’s first game of the season at 12.30pm this Saturday.
Spectators will be warmly welcomed although Covid protocols will be in place two days before the government eases restrictions.
Chairman David Cresswell told The Gazette last night: “The good amount of rain we had last weekend made a big difference.
“The pitch is not 100 per cent yet but it’s certainly good enough for us to start playing on this weekend.
“There will still be restricted areas around the ground and mask-wearing will be compulsory in indoor areas this weekend.”
