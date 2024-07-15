Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Littler insists he is relishing his first round showdown against Michael van Gerwen at the Betfred World Matchplay tonight.

Two of the sport’s biggest names will collide at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Monday evening, as teenage sensation Littler makes his World Matchplay debut against three-time champion van Gerwen.

The Dutch superstar has enjoyed more success on the Fylde coast than any player in this year’s field, with back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 as well as victory two years ago.

“I think my reaction was the same as any darts fan – it’s a blockbuster first round tie,” admitted Littler.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler meet in the first round of the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Picture: PDC

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for myself on debut, but I’ve been putting the work in on the practice board and I can’t wait to get on that Winter Gardens stage.”

Littler and van Gerwen have already met nine times in 2024, with van Gerwen boasting a 5-4 advantage.

He won their last two encounters during the Premier League, having also denied the 17-year-old to triumph at January’s Dutch Darts Masters.

Littler prevailed in their first meeting to lift the Bahrain Darts Masters title a week earlier, before three consecutive wins over the Dutchman in the Premier League.

“I remember our first game in Bahrain when I got one over him, but we’ve played each other many times since,” Littler continued.

“I know I bring the best out of him and he brings the best out of me. We always have good games, so I’m expecting the same on Monday.”

World number three Michael Smith and 2018 champion Gary Anderson also meet with the former looking forward to playing his one-time mentor.

The 2023 world champion said: “Being in the same team as Gary for 10 years, he’s always someone I’ve looked up to and I still do.

“We are still mates and, when I was in the same team, he always wanted to smash me up to show me who was the boss!

“The friendship but the will to win against Gary on the board is still there. It’s a good rivalry to have.”

Elsewhere, Australia’s number one Damon Heta will play Ryan Searle in a battle of last year’s quarter-finalists, while former Masters winner Chris Dobey meets debutant Ritchie Edhouse, as the first round action concludes.