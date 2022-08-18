Blackpool CC's busy weekend starts with Lancashire's visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is followed by back-to-back home games against Kendal and Vernon Carus, which Blackpool must win to harbour any hope of retaining their Northern Premier League title.

Off the field, the club expects to hold talks with Indian professional Naushad Shaikh about a possible return next summer.

Friday’s penultimate group game in the 50-over competition marks Lancashire’s third visit to Blackpool this season.

Blackpool welcomed Lancashire and Nottinghamshire for a T20 match earlier in the season

Last month’s exhilarating T20 win over Nottinghamshire was followed by an abandonment against Durham but the forecast is set fair for Friday.

Chairman David Cresswell told The Gazette: “Preparing for a 50-over game is not very different from a T20 and we’re confident Lancashire will be very pleased.

“The covers are on and we know the drainage in the outfield will be right after all the work we had done last season.

“Around 2,000 tickets have been sold in advance and we’re hoping to double that on the day.”

Cresswell has been impressed by pro Naushad, despite his truncated season.

The all-rounder missed almost half of the campaign while awaiting a visa and is set to return home before the end to prepare for the domestic season with Maharashtra.

Naushad has missed out in recent innings but has two 50s to his name, has taken wickets with his off-spin and has made a favourable impression.

Cresswell said: “Naushad has proved a real asset. He’s a mature guy, a proper professional and the team have rallied round him.

“He is currently on a coaching course, which could be a precursor to him returning in future, and we’ll talk with him over the weekend about next year.”

Cresswell admits Blackpool’s lack of a pro until July could ultimately scupper their title defence, having lost their grip on the NPCL’s 40 Over Cup with semi-final defeat at Kendal.

Third-placed Blackpool trail leaders Garstang by 41 points but can claw 15 back with victory over Vernons in Sunday’s game in hand.

“We shouldn’t have lost at Kendal and winning the league will be tough the way Garstang are playing,” said Cresswell.