Blackpool businesses rally to support local cyclist’s return from injury

Blackpool cyclist Lizzie Hermolle has recovered from a broken pelvis in record time thanks to backing from local businesses Questa and Sergant Fitness.

Lizzie, who rides for the UCI Women’s Continental team DAS-Hutchinson, sustained the injury nine weeks ago when a crash in Belgium caused three pelvic fractures and a sacrum fracture.

But Lizzie has already recovered and is preparing to race in the Tour de Suisse this week. The support from Questa and Sergant Fitness has helped her return to full training ahead of the world tour race.

Questa, a Blackpool-based financial planning firm, confirmed sponsorship to help cover Hermolle’s competition and travel costs in March this year. In addition, Sargent Fitness, a South Shore gym, has provided tailored rehabilitation support during her recovery.

Blackpool cyclist Lizzie Hermolle and Questa managing director Anthony Hoskisson.

Anthony Hoskisson, owner of Questa Financial Planning, said: “Lizzie’s determination to come back from such a serious injury in time for the Tour de Suisse has been nothing short of inspiring. We’re proud to play a small part in helping her focus on what she does best - racing. It’s exactly the kind of spirit we want to support, and we’d love to see other local businesses get behind her, too.”

Jack Sargent, owner of Sargent Fitness, said: “When Lizzie got injured, we knew she’d need the right environment to come back stronger. She’s done all the hard work - we’ve just given her the space and support to get back on the bike. It’s great to see her racing again.”

Lizzie previously raced for Team Boompods and placed 13th in the British National Championships – Women’s Road Race in 2024. Her participation in the Tour de Suisse follows a rapid recovery period after the fracture and marks her first major race since returning to fitness.

The sponsorship support continues Questa’s ongoing involvement in supporting local athletes, following its backing of triathlete Neil Hunter, who is competing in European and World Championship events this year. Hermolle’s return to competition is seen as part of a broader effort by local businesses to promote sporting talent in the area.

Lizzie Hermolle said: “It’s been a tough few weeks, but I’ve come through it feeling stronger. I’m really grateful to everyone who’s backed me - especially Jack and the Questa team. Now I just can’t wait to race again and see where the season takes me.”

Local businesses interested in supporting Hermolle’s career are invited to contact Lizzie to find out more about potential sponsorship opportunities. [email protected] or via Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lizziehermolle/