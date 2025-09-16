​Blackpool boxing duo secure superb victories

Thomas Varey in action against Estonia’s Mark Andreiev (photo: VIP Boxing Promotions)

Blackpool boxers Jake Abrol and Thomas Varey have further enhanced their burgeoning reputations.

Both recently secured their third victories of 2025 on a Winter Gardens show organised by manager Manchester-based Steve Woods’ VIP Promotions.

Varey overcame Estonia’s Mark Andreiev, while Abrol got the better of Mexican Alex Leon.

“I was delighted to get my 14th win,’ said Abrol, 22, who began his professional career aged 18 in 2021 and is now ranked 24th out of 116 British welterweights.

"It’s important I guess in any sport to have both short-term goals and longer-term ambitions and boxers need to keep busy and avoid ring rust at all costs.”

Jake Abrol’s father Andy trains his son and Varey a at Blackpool’s Sharpstyle Gym.

He said: “Thomas controlled the bout throughout holding the centre. The opponent sought to counter everything Thomas threw and he’d come to win rather than just survive which made for a highly competitive contest giving Thomas a good test and preparing for him to move on to eight round bouts.’

‘My son Jake also put on a dominant and controlled performance against a tough Mexican in Alex Leon. Jake stamped his authority early in the first round with heavy shots to head and body looking for a stoppage. In the end Jake had to settle for a full points win, scored 60-54 by referee Steve Gray.

"Both boxers are still boys in this professional game although moving along nicely. They’re excelling on the small hall circuit with VIP and Steve Woods but in due course they’ll hopefully be winning titles on televised shows.”

Abrol and Varey are next scheduled to box at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, November 1. To purchase tickets or offer sponsorship contact the boxers on Instagram @ jakeabrol or @thomasvarey18.