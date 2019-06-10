Blackpool boxer Thomas Varey takes British title for Sharpstyle club

A boxer from Blackpool’s Sharpstyle gym has become an amateur British champion on his first appearance for his country.

Barnsley Metrodome hosted Great Britain School’s Tri-Nation Championships over the weekend and it was a great event for Sharpstyle’s Thomas Varey, who was representing England for the first time.

On the opening day, Varey was matched with the Welsh champion Mikey O’Sullivan in the 38.5kg division.

O’Sullivan came charging out in the first round but Varey boxed calmly on the back foot, picking off his opponent.

The second and third rounds were comfortable for Varey as his opponent tired, with Varey eventually getting his hand raised to advance into Sunday’s final.

The other side of the draw saw England’s Paddy Ward outpoint his Scottish opponent for an all-England final.

The first round of the bout saw a cagey opening, with neither boxer willing to commit fully.

Varey held the centre of the ring in the second, stalking Ward and catching him with a number of eye-catching counter punches while attacking in quick bursts.

Ward was a game opponent and was looking for revenge but it wasn’t to be, with Varey claiming the 38kg British Amateur title.

Next up is a trip to the English Institute of Sport along with his team-mate Alice Pumphrey, where there they will try out for the Schools European Championships, in Georgia in August.

Sharpstyle team-mates Jake Abrol and Frank Varey have recently returned from the European Junior Championships in Romania.

Abrol was up against Russian champion Magomed Mamaev in his first bout.

Both boxers stood in the centre of the ring exchanging combinations, but it was the Russian’s hand that was raised via split decision.

Frank Varey edged past Moldovan Marcel Ursu, only to lose in the next round against Cristinel Mazareanu.

“The boxing season is coming to an end and once again our boxers have raised the bar,” Sharpstyle head coach Andy Abrol said.

“Seven national champions out of a team of 10 is phenomenal and the team continue to break records.

“We need just one last push before the boxers take a well-earned break and that’s a trip to the Monkstown Box Cup in Ireland at the end of June.”