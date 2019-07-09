Blackpool boxer Brian Rose to top Liverpool bill against Anthony Fowler

Blackpool boxer Brian Rose’s fight against Anthony Fowler has been rearranged as a top-of-the-bill attraction in Liverpool on Friday, August 2.

The headline fight at the Exhibition Centre will take place in Fowler’s hometown and forms part of the D NXTGEN series to be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US.

Rose’s hopes of a big fight this summer appeared jinxed as original opponent Scott Fitzgerald pulled out injured. Fowler then stepped in as his replacement on a Manchester Arena bill only for the whole event to be scrapped.

Now former British champion and world challenger Rose, 34, is back as a bill-topper and the packed undercard will include Lewis Ritson taking on former European champion Joe Hughes for the WBA Continental title and Bolton’s English middleweight champion Jack Cullen making his first defence against Dillian Whyte.

Fowler is looking to bounce back on home turf after Fitzgerald inflicted his only professional defeat but will face a determined Rose.

Tickets priced £40, £60 and £120 are available from the venue (www.ticketquarter.co.uk StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).