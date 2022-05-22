Big brother's watching as Max Garside goes full throttle for motorbike glory

Max Garside entered his first 600cc race in Liverpool and showed the same type of talent on the track which saw Myerscough College lecturer Ryan become an ACU Streetstock 125 and Thundersport GB British champion.

Max, 24, is a student at Blackpool and the Fylde College and made an impressive step up to 600cc at Aintree.

He takes up his story: “I've been around my brother and dad (Mark, another successful racer), so I've always been privy to fast people and all the tips and tricks. I think that's helped me a lot.

Max Garside rode his first 600cc race at Aintree Picture: COLIN PORT (www.colinportimages.co.uk)

“I'm still a novice. I only learned to ride a bike in January last year and last season was my first.

“I started racing 4-stroke 125cc at Preston & District Motorcycle Club and some races in the Freetech Championship. I had a second place in a wet race and we came fourth in class at the inaugural Freetech 24-hour race.”

Fast forward to this year and Max's first racing experience on a 600cm bike.

“It was an eye-opening jump from 125,” he said. “I managed a 1.06.01 lap time in first practice and kept improving to 1.03.01.

“I also made steady improvements race by race, starting at 1.02.9. For the last race I pulled out a 1.01.641, which I was very happy with.

“My goal was to finish every race without being lapped, without coming last and with a lap-time under 1.05. I didn't expect a 1.01, so I'm very happy with my progress.

“I felt comfortable all day, despite the huge speed and power difference compared to my 125. I finished 12th overall out of 23 in the Pre-Injection race and sixth in my class.