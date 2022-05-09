Belting achievement for Blackpool karate girl Jessica

The Kirkham Grammar School pupil has received her karate black belt First Dan at the age of 13.

Jessica achieved the accolade with the First Dojo club on Dover Road, Blackpool, where her Sensei is Jamie Edmonds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black belt First Dan Jessica Jennings at First Dojo with Sensei Jamie Edmonds and Sensei Adrian Heeks

In the year before the pandemic, Jessica won two bronze medals at the World Championships in Slovakia and a silver at the European Championships in Denmark.

And at the GB Open Championships, the South Shore ace won a Kumite gold and two silver medals

Mum Sue Windridge said: “I'm so proud of Jessica to achieve this grade at such a young age. And thanks to her Sensei for helping young, local talent.”