Beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan salutes Blackpool's new snooker superstar James Cahill but admits he was "struggling to stay awake"

Ronnie O'Sullivan said that Blackpool snooker ace James Cahill "played brilliantly" to eliminate him from World Championships in Sheffield but added that he had "no energy" and felt "absolutely horrendous".

The world number one did appear to be having trouble keeping his eyes open during his stunning 10-8 defeat by the outstanding amateur from Marton.

Speaking to the BBC after being knocked out in the first round for the first time since 2003, the five-time world champion said: "I'm all right but my limbs feel really heavy. I'm absolutely shattered, drained and struggling to stay awake.

"You have to come here feeling physically and mentally good. Mentally I was feeling up for it after a good season.

"I didn't expect to do well, but you want to do your best and if your are not 100 per cent physically it's going to be even harder.

" I tried to hang in there to get through this match and have a few days off before the next round (Cahill's second round clash with Stephen Maguire begins on Friday)."

Of Cahill's performance, O'Sullivan said: "You could say he has played brilliantly and fair play to him, or you could say I kind of left him some pretty easy chances and allowed him to gain some confidence. But credit to him for getting over the line."

BBC pundit Steve Davis, the six-time world champion, said of Cahill: "What a fantastic performance under significant pressure.

"To hold himself together and pot those balls, knowing what a big deal this would be, he must be absolutely delighted."