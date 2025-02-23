Bamber and Bolton flew flag for Wesham in Valentine’s 10k
Tom Bamber finished second in 34:14 and first M40 in a cracking run and a good position. Dan Bolton was fourth in 35:39.
Ian Nichols Hogg came in 28th in 43:03 and Peter Rooney was 74th and fourth M65 in 55:30. Mary Lois Cortes finished 127th in 1:17:29.
Rob Wallace ran the Great North West Half Marathon on the Sunday along the Blackpool Promenade, finishing 122nd in 1:38:34 with a chip time 16 seconds faster.
Stuart Mulrooney came in with 1:42:14 in 156th place for 14th M40 and Jack Doyle 168th in 1:44:44.
John Naylor notched up another endurance distance in 1:46:51 for 185th place, 19th M40, and Alistair Morris was 537th and 24th M60 in 2:28:36 with a chip time of 2:27:29.
Martin Bates ran the Bolton 5k in Leverhulme Park and finished 241st and 14th M65 in 29:28. There were 287 runners with the winning times 15:29 (male) and 16:58 (female) in this good quality race with 58 finishers inside the 20-minute barrier.
There were 22 Wesham members at 12 venues for a parkrun on Saturday for their weekly 5k time trial.
In Platt Fields at the South Manchester parkrun, Tracey Hulme ran 25:13 and there were four members in Avenham Park in Preston.
Nigel Shepherd clocked 21:47, Vicky Gore 25:00, Andy Moore 28:57, and James Danson 29:28.
Emma Brook was at the Riverside parkrun in Chester-Le-Street to record 27:50, and at Ellesmere Port Ryan Azzopardi returned 27:50.
Alice Deacon was in North Wales for the Penrhyn parkrun and she ran 31:54.
Three members were at Lytham Hall, where David Taylor ran 18:23 and John Naylor 23:54. Ian Nichols Hogg clocked 24:08.
On the hilly Lancaster parkrun in Williamson Park, Martin Bates recorded 35:32, while in Blackpool’s Stanley Park, Dan Bolton returned the second fastest time in 17:10 with Jordan Doddemeade ninth with 20:04.
Carl Groome and Sue Rigby ran the Black Combe parkrun on a private site north of Barrow. Groome ran the fastest time of 21:02 and Rigby clocked 36:47.
There were three Wesham runners in the Fleetwood Promenade event, with Rob Wallace running 22:31, Dave Young 30:29 and Alex Rowe 43:27.
Alona Versinina was in Ashbourne on the Recreation Ground to record 29:46, and Mike and Helen Eyre ran the University of Northampton parkrun in 23:19 and 30:27 respectively.