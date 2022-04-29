Aussie’s fast start helps Fleetwood Cricket Club in Palace Shield

After 70 years in the Northern League, Fleetwood's first home game in the Shield tomorrow is a Fylde coast derby against a Kirkham and Wesham side who challenged for promotion last season.

Fleetwood aim to build on their successful start but the 12-run win at Eccleston was anything but plain sailing.

Captain Adam Sharrocks aims to build on victory in Fleetwood's opening Palace Shield game

The Broadwater club were indebted to new overseas amateur Zac Corcoran for rescuing them from 78-8 by coming in at number nine and top-scoring with 40.

Fleetwood's eventual total of 155 looked insufficient as the Chorley club reached 79-1, but then the wickets began to fall and Australian Corcoran claimed the final four just in time.

Sharrocks told The Gazette: “It was good to win but we didn't play as well as we wanted.

“Zac's second spell was a game-changer at just the right time. He's settled in really well, and has already adjusted his style to suit our conditions after only two games.”

Another new face in the Fleetwood line-up is player/coach Atiq-uz-Zaman, the one-time Pakistan Test player and former St Annes opener.

The skipper added: “Atiq is a very good coach and everyone is buying into his methods.

“We had a good pre-season with the new coach and went on tour in Leeds, where all the players could spend some time together.”

As for the challenge of Kirkham and Wesham and the rest of the Palace Shield's premier division clubs, Sharrocks said: “We'll focus on our own preparations and executing what we want to do.

“We are preparing to win every game but we're taking nothing for granted and there are a lot of good teams in this competition.

“The young players will come of age under the new coach and have a positive season. I'm sure we will see a lot of good individual performances but I'm expecting a lot from us as a group.”