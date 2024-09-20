Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois live stream, start time, TV channel and undercard
Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anthony Joshua is back in the UK with a massive fight at Wembley Stadium against Daniel Dubois for the IBF World Heavyweight title.
After wins against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Joshua is returning to his home city against fellow Londoner Dubois. The first will take place on Saturday 21 September with the event expected to start at 4pm and the main event ring walks expected to take place at 9.45pm.
Boxing fans can watch the fight on DAZN. It costs £19.99 for the fight on the DAZN box office here.
Fans who sign up will also be able to see a performance by Liam Gallagher before the main fight after Oasis frontman agreed to appear at the fight. It will be a solo gig as Oasis prepare for a sell-out UK tour next year for the first time in decades.
