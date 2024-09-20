Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where to watch Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight fight at Wembley

Anthony Joshua is back in the UK with a massive fight at Wembley Stadium against Daniel Dubois for the IBF World Heavyweight title.

After wins against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Joshua is returning to his home city against fellow Londoner Dubois. The first will take place on Saturday 21 September with the event expected to start at 4pm and the main event ring walks expected to take place at 9.45pm.

Boxing fans can watch the fight on DAZN. It costs £19.99 for the fight on the DAZN box office here.

Fans who sign up will also be able to see a performance by Liam Gallagher before the main fight after Oasis frontman agreed to appear at the fight. It will be a solo gig as Oasis prepare for a sell-out UK tour next year for the first time in decades.

For those in London there is still time to book tickets. Hospitality tickets are still on sale at Seat Unique starting from £99 here.