​Adversity and success bodes well for Fleetwood’s future, says skipper Adam Sharrocks

​The men from Broadwater suffered the ignominy of relegation to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield in 2021.

However, the bounced back at the first time of asking, cantering to the title last season.

While they have not pulled up too many trees so far since returning to the Northern Premier League this summer, they are nicely placed in a midtable position at the half-way stage.

Northern Premier League cricket action from Fleetwood v Kendal. Fleetwood batsman Adam Sharrocks puts the ball over the boundary. PIC BY ROB LOCK 14-6-2014

There is no danger of relegation this year and Sharrocks has challenged his men to push on over the second half of the campaign.

"We are a young side and the team learned a lot of lessons from the season we went down,” said elder statesman Sharrocks, who has been part of two Northern League title-winning Fleetwood sides in 2004 and 2012.

"We managed to bounce back comfortably in the end and we do believe that the young cricketers which we have in our team have come back stronger.

"In hindsight, the step back might have been a blessing in disguise, but now we are back, we are planning on being here to stay because historically it is the league which Fleetwood has always played in.

"We will be pushing for that top four. Whether that is a step too far at this moment in time, we just don't know, but you have got to have that target to strive towards.”

The fact that Fleetwood have experienced a title-winning season could bode well for the future.

"We are an ever-developing side,” said Sharrocks, whose side face derby rivals Blackpool at home this weekend.

"Hopefully, if we can keep improving and growing as a side then in the future we could aspire for a title challenge.

"I personally have been fortunate to be part of two title-winning sides and they are great times.

"Winning such a quality competition is brilliant and I would love nothing more for this dressing room to experience that.

"They are a close-knit bunch and whether that comes after my time, I am 37 now, but I would love nothing more than to see those lads win the Northern League in the future.”

​Fleetwood will aim to stop the Blackpool juggernaut at Broadwater.

​Paul Danson’s men have not tasted defeat in the Northern Premier League since the end of May.

Their good run over the past six weeks has put them back in contention for the league title.

They currently sit in fourth spot in the table, just 11 points behind leaders Chorley.

The two teams met at Stanley Park on the opening day of the season with the hosts having the better of proceedings.

And Fleetwood skipper Adam Sharrocks admits his young team face a stern test in front of their own supporters.

"I don’t think they can be ruled out of the title,” said Sharrocks. “Their professional Shivam Chaudhary is having a strong season and they have been a strong team over the last few years.

"We are positive going into the game. We believe we have made good progress as a team.

"We certainly think that we are in the game to win it. The derby is a good spirited rivalry but there’s respect from both teams towards each other.”

Fixtures

​Northern League: Eccleston v Penrith, Fleetwood v Blackpool, Fulwood & Broughton v Chorley, Leyland v St Annes, Longridge v Kendal, Netherfield v Garstang.