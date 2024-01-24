News you can trust since 1873
Match report CN U13 Sharks 1 v 0 Euxton North U13

The weather was terrible but the game was a nail biter as the ground out a 1-0 win
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:21 GMT
As the umbrella brigade watched on, the girls didn’t let the horrible weather deter them from a committed performance.

It was an even start with both sides set up with one striker and trying to control the midfield.

Euxton showed they had strong wingers giving India and Annie a great challenge in particular.

Player of the game Sophie Sutcliffe. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
Player of the game Sophie Sutcliffe. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Likewise, Thea was looking strong down our left wing and sent in several lovely weighted balls for Isla to run on to, with shots saved by the keeper.

Sophie played the first half in goal and stood firm.

The second half opened up more as the conditions worsened.

Thea went in goal and Sophie joined Isla up top as a second striker.

The Umbrella brigade. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
The Umbrella brigade. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Only a few minutes in Lyla, who’d switched to left mid played a lovely through ball which released Sophie who took a touch and fired high and hard rippling the net more than the 50 mph wind

Erin and Lyla had a good battle in the middle all game long.

Euxton did create chances, the best a low awkward effort which squirmed under Thea before she pounced on at stopping the ball on the line The linesman receiving high praise from the soggy common edge faithful.

A few more chances came for the sharks through Isla, Sophie and Lyla but we couldn’t find the net again.

Left back Inda Dawson keeping the Euxton winger at bay. Photo: Johnathon Bailey
Left back Inda Dawson keeping the Euxton winger at bay. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

The midfield and defense along with our 2 keepers worked really hard to keep the clean sheet.

A decent performance in horrible conditions!

Sophie was awarded girl of the game for her great finish but also looking strong in goal

Next stop Morecambe away for a top of the table clash.

As always thanks to our 3 amazing sponsors

McDonald's Lytham St Annes

Our shirt sponsors

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

for our much needed rain jackets and

Rarity School of Dance

for our training tops

