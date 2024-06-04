Match report: CN Sharks secure win against BJFF Phantoms

Chaos and confusion surrounded our final game before the season ending tournament next week

Typically grassroots to arrive at the venue to find the pitch we had booked was being used for a national football tournament so to the drawing board we went and managed to source a 9 a side pitch for an 11 a side game against local rivals BJFF Phantoms. CN started on the front foot with Lyla and Thea looking particularly threatening on the flanks and linking up well with Erin and Lylia in midfield to supply Sophie and Isla with a couple of chances early on. Phantoms didn’t really settle into any rhythm early on but did create one chance of note with a cross field ball dropping into the pocket between CM’s and CB’s in which Amber had to make a smart stop with her feet. In truth, the back four of sharks were solid and didn’t allow phantoms anymore chances in the first half. CN could and should have gone in at the break with a 1 or 2 goal lead at the very least but the positives were on display and the football was some of the best the girls had played all season. The coaches praised the girls and asked them to continue the way they were playing and for the girls to start to pull the trigger in front of goal. Within a couple of minutes of the restart a ball dropped into the Phantoms box when Millie W supplied Sophie who struck the ball home with aplomb to give CN a deserved lead. The goal was all important as it really did release the tension building in the girls and they started to relax and play some brilliant football in tight spaces whist under pressure. Playing out from the back into midfield then saw Millie W again supply Erin who unleashed a 20 yard lofted strike over the goalkeepers head which floated perfectly into the top corner to establish a 2 goal lead. CN applied more pressure and forced a corner which Thea took and her wicked delivery caused all sorts of issues with a Phantoms defender inadvertently prodding into their own net to make it 3-0. With 10 minutes to play it was an opportunity to make some changes and this saw Sophie don the keeper shirt once again as AJ was given a run up front. The above combination of players linked for the 4th goal with Sophie playing a precision ball over the top for AJ to run onto who then hit a volley that was unstoppable to give CN a 4-0 lead which was the final result. A deserved win for the girls but one that provided multiple positives for next weeks tournament and for next season. All of the girls put in a fantastic performance and it displays the strength and depth in the team. Well done sharks! A huge thanks to our shirt Sponsors McDonald's Lytham St Annes Jacket Sponsors Rarity School of Dance Rain Jacket Sponsors The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre