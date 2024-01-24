Match report CN Seasiders Vs Lytham Jaguars

Player of the game. Photo: Chris Nay

We played out another end to end game with Lytham Jaguars

Both teams cancelled each other out for most of the match with both keepers pulling off good saves throughout the game. Both sets of defenders were kept busy which made for a close match

Double award winner for CN this week, which went to OM for a fine performance

Well done for a great performance CN Seasiders