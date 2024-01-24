Match report CN Seasiders Vs Lytham Jaguars
This week’s game was reversed to the new 3G facility at Commen Edge
We played out another end to end game with Lytham Jaguars
Both teams cancelled each other out for most of the match with both keepers pulling off good saves throughout the game. Both sets of defenders were kept busy which made for a close match
Double award winner for CN this week, which went to OM for a fine performance
Well done for a great performance CN Seasiders
A big thanks to our brand new rain jacket sponsors The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre and of course shirt sponsors JD Fencing and Paving.