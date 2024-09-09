Local noxer Dan Catlin aims for English Title win at iconic London venue

Catlin holds a regional middleweight title and is now determined to win the English title in his longest most challenging bout yet in London this coming Saturday

Local boxer Dan Catlin faces the most challenging fight of his career in what he promises will be ‘a ten-round war’ when he faces Luton’s Linus Udofia for the English middleweight title at London’s historic boxing venue York Hall on Saturday September 14th. This will be Catlin’s first bout since winning British Boxing’s Central Area middleweight title belt last September when he threw a powerful right to knock his opponent Oldham’s Jack Kilgannon out of the ring on a Bolton show.

‘I’ve always wanted hard fights. For my own sense of achievement but mainly because it’s what the fans want. The highlight was winning the area title, and I intend to become the English middleweight champion. I’ve been training at Jennings Gym in Chorley, moved there a few years ago and fell I’ve improved a lot. I train mornings down there Monday to Friday. I’m looking forward to what will be a good winnable fight for me, and I’ll make it suit my style.’

The twenty-five-year-old former student of Fleetwood’s Cardinal Allen Catholic High apparently did ‘decently’ at school and then got a sports diploma at Blackpool and Fylde College. He now lives in Blackpool with his fiancée and two very young children. Catlin joined the professional ranks in 2018 and has won ten of eleven paid bouts including five by stoppage.

Young Catlin’s family encouraged boxing training because ‘I was fighting a lot in my teens. A couple of relatives had boxed a bit in the forces, but I liked the training immediately and always have but less consistently when I was around eighteen. My coach and I decided that turning professional would certainly give me focus and goals to achieve. But there are difficulties. I don’t enjoy the social media side or the excesses of promotion. Professional boxing is more of a business than I expected and selling tickets can be hard. I don’t like pestering people. I’ve had a couple of setbacks which have led to be fights being cancelled such as injuries, but I kept working hard knowing that I’m training for the long term. I’m always in the gym. Motivation comes and goes but it’s about discipline, working hard when you don’t feel like it. That’s what separates elite athletes from the good.’

Catlin admires American boxer Arturo Gatti who died in 2009 as ‘an absolute warrior who defines courage’ and rates Panamanian Roberto Duran for his clever fighting style in a thirty year professional career. He’d like to see boxing taught in school ‘to help in today’s climate to give youths a structure in which they prove what they’re made of. I hope that my supporters agree what you see is what you get as I give 100% in both the gym and the ring. I carry power in both hands and always look for the knockout. Boxing gave the younger me an escape kept me on the straight and narrow. I’ve had some good nights and met some good people, but I know that bigger wins are yet to come.’

All elite athletes require sponsorship to develop their careers. ‘I’m deeply grateful my loyal sponsors without whom my career wouldn’t have been possible. Many thanks to Therapeutic Care, Wyre Marine, McGann Boxing, McMillan Dental Laboratory and my newest sponsor Personalchefguy who’ve made making weight easier with quality nutrition.

A win at York Hall will allow Catlin a shot at the British title. ‘My boxing ambition is to reward supporters as I set my family up for life and reach the top of the sport. I’m still improving and those who tune in September 14th will see how beautifully brutal maximum violence can be.’