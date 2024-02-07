Lancashire athletes scoop medals in Special Olympics GB’s first National Winter Games
The week-long competition took place in Folgaria between January 27 and February 3, featuring both alpine skiing and figure skating competitions.
Athletes representing Lancashire were:
- Giant Slalom - Cameron de Vial - Accrington - 2nd
- Slalom - Cameron de Vial - Accrington - 2nd
- Giant Slalom - David Corr - Withnell, Chorley - 1st
- Slalom - David Corr - Withnell, Chorley - 1st
- Giant Slalom - Emily Wild - Rossendale - 1st
- Slalom - Emily Wild - Rossendale - 1st
- Giant Slalom - James Barclay - Rossendale - 2nd
- Slalom - James Barclay - Rossendale - Participation
Colin Dyer, chief executive of Special Olympics GB, said: "Huge congratulations go to all athletes on their success at this first National Winter Games.
"Given the daily challenges that people with intellectual disabilities face throughout their lives, it's a great achievement to be here competing and proudly representing their region at a national sporting event, let alone winning a medal.
"Events in the Special Olympics GB movement bring together so many people and give our athletes new levels of confidence. However, it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our Event Partners Dreams, Gallagher and Sure, along with our stable of Corporate Partners."
Special Olympics GB is also being supported in the delivery of the National Winter Games by The Ski Company and Alpe Cimbra, whilst Inclusive Skating is leading the figure skating competitions.
Across the country, Special Olympics Great Britain is the largest provider of sports training and competition for children and adults with an intellectual disability.
Operating in England, Scotland and Wales, the charity has more than 6,600 athletes benefitting from opportunities in 27 different sports, which are delivered by a devoted team of 3,800 volunteers.
Other athletes represent the North West were:
- Giant Slalom - Jack Holgate - Penrith - 1st
- Slalom - Jack Holgate - Penrith - 1st
- Giant Slalom - Jason Chu - Birkenhead - 4th
- Slalom - Jason Chu - Birkenhead - Participation
- Giant Slalom - Mackenzie Baker - Bury - 1st
- Slalom - Mackenzie Baker - Bury - 2nd
- Giant Slalom - Matt Evans - Manley, Frodsham - Participation
- Slalom - Matt Evans - Manley, Frodsham - Participation