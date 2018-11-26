Tuesday's horse racing selections: Appleby's Order of the day at Southwell

Lads Order bolted up on his first start for Mick Appleby and should repeat the dose on his return to Southwell.

The son of Lilbourne Lad only hinted at ability in four outings in novice company on turf for Tony Coyle and as a result made his handicap and all-weather debut from a lowly mark of 57 in Nottinghamshire less than a fortnight ago.

Lads Order was the subject of a significant gamble during the morning of the race and that confidence proved well placed as the youngster brushed aside his rivals with the minimum of fuss.

The handicapper unsurprisingly took a dim view, handing Appleby’s charge a hefty 12lb rise in the weights.

However, that might not be enough to stop a horse who is open to further improvement and for whom this step up to seven furlongs in the Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 Nursery Handicap is unlikely to be an inconvenience.

Rare has been found a decent opportunity to finally come good in the Betway Maiden Stakes.

David Redvers shelled out $420,000 to secure the Galileo filly as a yearling and add her to the Qatar Racing roster.

That looks a touch expensive now, as although she has been placed on three of her five starts to date, she is clearly no star.

That said, there are races to be won with her and after a spell with Sir Michael Stoute, she shaped with encouragement when third at Lingfield recently on her first start for Archie Watson.

She plugged on to finish third that day over a mile and a half and perhaps the more testing nature of the surface at Southwell will see her in an even better light.

Watson can also be on the mark with Kingi Compton in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Nursery Handicap.

He has yet to hit the target in eight outings, but he is a thoroughly consistent performer and has placed on each of his last four runs.

Beaten three lengths into second at Chelmsford last time, the handicapper left his mark unchanged and while he might well have Kingi Compton’s measure, the Compton Place gelding looks certain to hold on sooner rather than later.

Clondaw Anchor can further enhance his reputation in the Reg Neeson 80th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle at Lingfield.

The Stowaway gelding presumably cost a pretty penny after finishing second in an Irish point-to-point and although he was a beaten favourite on his rules debut at Warwick in the spring, he was far from disgraced in finishing second to a decent sort in Minella Warrior.Q

He was an even shorter price on his return to action at Carlisle earlier this month and went one better with the minimum of fuss, making every yard of the running and winning with his head in his chest.

Clondaw Anchor turns out a fortnight later under the mandatory penalty and should add to his tally before testing his powers at a higher level.

Fin And Game gets the nod in the Don’t Miss 2For1 Raceday Eleventh January Chase at Sedgefield.

Donald McCain’s inmate won twice over hurdles and a ‘jumpers’ bumper’ last season and always looked the sort to do even better over fences.

His fencing debut at Carlisle last month was mildly disappointing, but he should strip fitter for the outing and is given another chance.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 1.00 El Kaldoun, 1.30 Clondaw Anchor, 2.00 Hint Of Grey, 2.30 Midnight Maestro, 3.00 Somewhere To Be, 3.30 Dissavril.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.50 Early Boy, 1.20 Call The Cops, 1.50 Our Reward, 2.20 I’m To Blame, 2.50 Fin And Game, 3.20 Weakfield.

SOUTHWELL: 12.10 The Lock Master, 12.40 Rare, 1.10 Pindaric, 1.40 Cool Strutter, 2.10 LADS ORDER (NAP), 2.40 Kingi Compton, 3.10 Love Rat, 3.40 Port Soif.