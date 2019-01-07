Tuesday horse racing selections: Kubler just mad about Outrage

Outrage can cause a stir by winning over five furlongs at Newcastle for the fourth time his career in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

Daniel Kubler's speedster has taken a liking to the all-weather surface at the Gosforth Park venue, and has won on his last two visits to the course.

The second of those came in November, when he accounted for Watchable by a cosy half-length.

The seven-year-old looked a shade unlucky at Kempton last time when he was caught on heels making ground from the rear, yet was beaten only a length and a half into second place by Exchequer.

Not surprisingly, the handicapper put Outrage up 1lb in defeat. It looked warranted and hopefully will not stop him scoring back at his favourite course.

Woodside Wonder can get back to winning ways in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap, after having a hat-trick bid scuppered at Lingfield.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained colt had made all the running in his two previous races at Kempton and Lingfield, but he never recovered from a slow start on his return to the Surrey track.

It is hoped he will get away on terms this time and show the opposition a clean pair of heels.

Anthony Brittain has his string in great order, and Another Angel can prove the point with victory in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

The five-year-old gelding has won three of his last six races at Newcastle and finished second in the other three. Another good run looks on the cards.

Loud And Clear rarely runs a bad race at this track, and should be thereabouts once more in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

The Jim Goldie-trained eight-year-old dropped to an extended mile and a half to win nicely enough here before Christmas, and now returns to the two miles at which he was successful in October.

He has crept up the handicap. But course form is invaluable, and he clearly enjoys the Tapeta surface.

One newcomer worth keeping an eye on is the William Haggas-trained Sparkle In His Eye in the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes.

The Sea The Stars colt runs in the Cracksman colours of Anthony Oppenheimer, and Haggas is firing in the winners at the moment.

Fine Rightly can roll back the years with victory in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Ayr.

Trained in Northern Ireland by Stuart Crawford, the 11-year-old actually made a winning debut on this track in January 2013.

He has been a regular to the west coast of Scotland since, and was not beaten far when third over the smaller obstacles just last week.

Penrith handler Nicky Richards has a good record here, and can send out another winner in the shape of Imada in the Introducing Racing TV Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old has to give weight to all his rivals, but shaped encouragingly when third at Market Rasen a month ago on his first start since he was runner-up over hurdles at this track in March.

Lucarno Dancer got off the mark first time over fences at Catterick last month for trainer Donald Whillans and can follow up in the Watch Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

Commodore can defy a 7lb penalty for victory at Warwick last week in the Boscabet Betting Shops Go Digital Handicap Chase at Bangor.

From the in-form Venetia Williams' stable, the seven-year-old was having his first race for eight months. Commodore should prove hard to beat as long as those exertions have not left their mark.

Trio For Rio can be forgiven his last run and be given another chance in the Stella Artois Supporting Bangor-On-Dee Novices' Hurdle.

The Warren Greatrex-trained gelding could never get in a blow when well-beaten in the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown last month, but will be much more at home in this lower grade and stepped back up in trip.

Trio For Rio had created a good impression when opening his account under rules over this course and distance by 17 lengths in November.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.55 Chicago Lady, 1.25 Off The Hook, 2.00 Lucarno Dancer, 2.35 Imada, 3.10 Fine Rightly, 3.45 The Maestro.

BANGOR: 1.10 Urbanist, 1.40 Commodore, 2.15 Collooney, 2.50 Transpennine Star, 3.25 Trio For Rio, 3.55 Poison Arrow.

NEWCASTLE: 3.40 Loud And Clear, 4.10 Somewhere Secret, 4.45 Woodside Wonder, 5.15 OUTRAGE (NAP), 5.45 Sparkle In His Eye, 6.15 Windforpower, 6.45 Lorna Cole, 7.15 Another Angel.