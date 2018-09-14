Saturday's Gazette horse racing guide: Gosden's U-turn can reap rewards in St Leger

John Gosden’s late change of heart regarding Lah Ti Dar can provide him with the William Hill St Leger.

Connections were tempted by the huge weight and sex allowance she would receive in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and it looked like the Prix Vermeille was the target.

It should be a big-race double for Gosden as Too Darn Hot goes in the Howcroft Industrial Supplies Champagne Stakes.

Charlie Appleby’s D’bai can get back to winning ways in the Alan Wood Plumbing And Heating Park Stakes, while Hochfeld can overcome a bad draw in the 32Red Stand Cup Stakes at Chester.

Gosden’s Fennaan can land the £50,000 Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Elsenham Handicap at Chelmsford, Daira Prince could be on a decent mark in the Bath Cup Handicap, while at Musselburgh, Artarmon has solid claims in the Caledonian Cup.

Leopardstown’s shorter straight and plenty of Ballydoyle runners might make life difficult for Roaring Lion in the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes and, if Saxon Warrior returns to his early-season form, he might rate the value.

SELECTIONS

BATH: 2.00 Eesha’s Smile, 2.35 Frank Cool, 3.10 Monarch Maid, 3.45 Dotted Swiss, 4.20 Daira Prince, 5.00 Sophosc, 5.35 Watheeqa, 6.10 Cuban Fire.

CHELMSFORD: 1.40 Irene May, 2.15 Count Otto, 2.50 Private View, 3.25 Fennaan, 4.00 Duchess Of Avon, 4.35 Manthoor, 5.10 Refrain

CHESTER: 1.30 Dubai Discovery, 2.05 Baydar, 2.40 Hochfeld, 3.15 Deputise, 3.55 Private Matter, 4.30 Mickey, 5.05 Instant Attraction.

DONCASTER: 1.50 Golden Apollo, 2.25 D’bai, 3.00 Too Darn Hot, 3.35 LAH TI DAR (NAP), 4.10 Rajinsky, 4.45 Whisky Baron, 5.55 Dubawi Prince.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 3.20 Gospel, 3.50 Limini, 4.25 Broome, 4.55 Rostropovich, 5.25 Alpha Centauri, 6.00 Psychedelic Funk, 6.35 Saxon Warrior, 7.10 Danielsflyer.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 Fortune And Glory, 2.30 Dinastia, 3.05 Tabarrak, 3.40 Areen Heart, 4.15 Awesome, 4.50 Royal Hall, 5.30 Voluminous.

LISTOWEL: 1.45 City Hall, 2.20 Aramon, 2.55 Offshore Oscar, 3.30 Awayinthewest, 4.05 Concordin, 4.40 Powersbomb, 5.15 Cap D’Aubois, 5.50 Dorrells Pierji.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.55 Blame Roberta, 3.30 Frosted Lass, 4.05 Forever A Lady, 4.40 Just Sherry, 5.15 Artarmon, 5.45 Tadaany, 6.20 Polyphony, 6.55 Kinloch Pride.