Taking on the ultimate golfing challenge: four golfers, 72 holes, one charitable cause.

On Sunday, August 13 four intrepid golfers are completing 72 holes of golf in support of St Annes Old Links Golf Club Captains Charity in aid of Dementia UK.
The team of four is:
Jan Dulay, the most mature of the group- in age alone- was captain of St Annes Old Links Golf Club 2022- 2023 and plays off a handicap of six. Jan believes his biggest challenge of the day will be not stopping to watch the Red Arrows!
Jon Flitcroft, with a handicap of 10.3, was persuaded to take part in the challenge on a night out. Softened by a beer Jon vaguely remembers agreeing to a gentle day out! Jon just hopes that his slippers will stand up to the test for the final 18 holes.
Harry Smith is the baby of the group but the only professional and possibly the only grown up amongst the fourball! Harry is hoping that he will only be looked upon for advice and not to carry the "old uns" back to the club house.
Kev Wann is the final member of the fab four and is debating which hole he should don his kilt whilst keeping an eye on the weather for any unexpected gusts of wind!
All the sponsorship money collected, via Just Giving, and any donations on the day will support Dementia UK's and Admiral Nurses.
Admiral Nurses provide life changing care for families affected by all forms of Dementia including Alzheimer's Disease. These specialist nurses provide a lifeline for families, supporting carers and helping those living with dementia to manage their complex needs.
Dementia UK has a strong commitment to supporting research into dementia treatment and care and is a key element to the charities strategic aims and is a strand that runs through their approach to supporting families affected by dementia.
The team will tee off at 5.30am and every swing will contribute towards their target of completing 72 holes. Please come along and support the team to complete the challenge! Or donate via