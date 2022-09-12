Shelly Woods third in Great North Run
Blackpool wheelchair racer Shelly Woods put up a brave bid to defend her Great North Run title but had to settle for third place on Tyneside.
The 36-year-old triple Paralympic medallist won this prestigious half-marathon for the seventh time last year and again gave a strong performance in an unforgettable women's wheelchair race.
It was won by Woods' England teammate Eden Rainbow-Cooper, who edged out Scotland's former world sprint champion Samantha Kinghorn by seven hundredths of a second in 51mins, 27secs.
Woods timed 54.50, more than two minutes faster than her winning time 12 months ago. Completing the finishers in the elite field of five was seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft, who competed for the first time and recorded 56.36.
Woods had also finished third, again behind Rainbow-Cooper, at the Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham in July but was controversially denied a medal under Games rules.
A busy period of racing for Woods continues with the Berlin Marathon in a fortnight. That begins a gruelling sequence of three marathons on successive Sundays as Shelly will also race at London and Chicago.
The men's wheelchair winner at the Great North Run was David Weir, who completed his ninth victory in 42.59, just two seconds ahead of Daniel Sidbury.
World record holder Jacob Kiplimo became the first Ugandan to win the men's race in 59.33, while Hellen Obiri of Kenya retained her women's tile in 1.07.05.