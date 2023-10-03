Blackpool cricketer Richard ​Gleeson will leave Lancashire at the end of this month

​Blackpool cricketer Richard Gleeson will leave Lancashire Cricket Club at the end of this month when his contract expires.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old fast bowler signed a one-year T20 deal with an option for a further year but missed this summer’s Vitality Blast due to injury.

Glee-son joined Lan-cashire in 2018 and made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After signing a T20 only contract in 2022, Gleeson was the leading wicket taker in the Vitality Blast with 25 dismissals as Lancashire Lightning reached the final.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Richard Gleeson of England bowls during the 6th IT20 between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

In July 2022, Gleeson was named in England's Twenty20 International squad for their home series against India.

He made his international debut on 9 July 2022, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, finishing with figures of 3/15.