Get outdoors this festive period with your local parkrun

Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Lancashire, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun. The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Lancashire. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon nineteen years ago, is encouraging people from across Lancashire to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

Victoria Park junior parkrun. Photo: James Thomas

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Burnley parkrun, Hyndburn parkrun, Lancaster parkrun, Ormskirk parkrun, Southport parkrun, Witton parkrun and Victoria Park junior parkrun.

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place atBlackpool parkrun, Burnley parkrun, Fleetwood Promenade parkrun, Haigh Woodland parkrun, Hyndburn parkrun, Morecambe Prom parkrun, Ormskirk parkrun, Preston parkrun, Southport parkrun and Tawd Valley parkrun.

James Thomas, Volunteer at Victoria Park junior parkrun in Haslingden said: “We would love to see as many people as possible at Victoria Park junior parkrun over the festive period, but also at the other events across Lancashire. parkrun and junior parkrun is a great way for people to run, walk, volunteer and really feel they are part of the community, especially over Christmas.

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.