Fylde Netball Club thanked for charity fundraising

The Fylde Netball League has raised £1,800 for charity from tournaments played during 2018.

The money has been divided equally between the league’s three chosen charities: The Stroke Association, Parkinson’s UK and LHON Society (Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy).

Irene Rawcliffe, Chair of the Fylde Netball League, said: “The league has been running for 60 years now.

“We’re proud to say that we’ve done our best to try to give back to much deserving charities.

“2018 has been a momentous year for us in terms of the number of women that have joined the league and are now participating in sport.

“So we are extremely happy to support the charities and all the amazing work that they do.”

Rebecca Owen, Regional Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “Every year we help tens of thousands of stroke survivors and their families through our range of services and free helpline.

“However, we can only do this through the generosity of people like Fylde Netball League and all the teams that took part in the tournament. We’re incredibly grateful to them for choosing to support the Stroke Association.”

Sarah Green, the North West Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to say thank you to Irene and to everyone at Fylde Netball League for choosing to support Parkinson’s UK with your tournaments.

“Our work supporting people with Parkinson’s and research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition is completely dependent on donations.

“To put it simply, without the support of our amazing fundraisers, the work we do just wouldn’t be possible and we’re very grateful for this support.”