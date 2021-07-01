Young duo sign new deals at Fleetwood Town

Barry Baggley has signed a new two-year-deal at Fleetwood Town. Credit: FTFC.

Barry Baggley and Chris Conn-Clarke have both penned new contracts, with the former's new deal is a two-year-deal whilst the latter has a new one-year-deal.

Both contracts do have a further option of a season that is in Fleetwood's favour.

The pair have recently spent time away with Northern Ireland U21s, Baggley scoring against Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Conn-Clarke has signed a new one-year-deal at Fleetwood.

The new deals come following Carl Johsnton's new contract earlier in the week and shows the continued effort to produce players form within Poolfoot, as there is more emphasis for Simon Grayson to promote from within.

Baggley has already made the step up in the past and has seven first team appearances.

Stephen Crainey, Fleetwood's development squad head coach, said on the 20-year-old: “Barry has great ability; I think he was really unfortunate with injuries last season, but I have no doubts with him. The pre-season games he played last season, especially against Blackburn, he was outstanding against their first team, and he showed what he could do.

“We’ve got real faith in Barry so hopefully he can stay injury-free, unlike last season when he picked up a few niggles and setbacks, but I’m sure he will be able to dust that off and kick on to show, again, what he’s all about this season.”

Jack Higgins, Town's academy manager, said: “It’s great to see Barry sign an extended contract with the club. He’s had a good insight into first-team football in recent seasons and we hope this opportunity gives him the time and assurance to really kick on and become a consistent performer.”

Conn-Clarke is yet to make an appearance in for the Fleetwood first team.

The 19-year-old was brought into the club from Premier League side Burnley and has made a good impression since moving to the Fylde coast.

Crainey said: “We got Chris in from Burnley last season who is an unbelievable talent on the ball, who been a great kid towards all of the staff since he’s come into the building. He’s a final third player who makes things happen, who can both assist and score goals.

“Sometimes these players are hard to come by and hopefully, he can keep the great attitude he’s shown since last season and continue to set himself high standards which can give him the best chance to threaten the first team.”

Higgins added: “Chris has settled in really well at Fleetwood Town and shown his quality in training and games. He’s fully deserved of this new contract, and we look forward to watching him develop further this season.”