'You've got to score when you're on top': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's stalemate at Scunthorpe

Terry McPhillips bemoaned his Blackpool side's failure to score when they were on top as they were left to settle for a 0-0 Good Friday draw at Scunthorpe United.

The Seasiders dominated large swathes of the game but failed to beat goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, making it the 18th time they've not scored in a game this season.

The result against relegation-threatened Scunthorpe means Pool have now just won two of their last 12 outings.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half and passed the ball really well without making that really good chance," McPhillips said.

“There were lots of crosses, lots of shots and stuff like that. We were on top right from the very start and had an opportunity in the first minute when Antony Evans got down the side.

“I thought we were the better side all in all but you’ve got to score when you’re on top but we didn’t.

“They’re at home, they’re fighting for their lives so they asked some questions at the end and a draw in the end was probably a fair result.

“I thought both teams played for a win.”

McPhillips also provided an update on the fitness of Ollie Turton, who was replaced on 17 minutes after picking up a knock.

“It looks like a recurrence of his hamstring injury which is disappointing," the Pool boss said.

“Liam Feeney came in and did a good job there. We knew we were going to get space out there.

“Feens has done it before at wing back and I thought he did really well."