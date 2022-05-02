York City 2 AFC Fylde 1: Coasters clinch third despite defeat

Lenell John-Lewis put the hosts ahead when he nodded in Maz Kouhyar’s cross before the interval.

Ben Tollitt looked to have sparked a comeback after he struck sweetly from the edge of the area but Mitch Hancox put York back in front seven minutes later, converting from a wide angle into the far corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Tollitt equalises for Fylde in the 2-1 defeat at York Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Fylde manager James Rowe made 10 changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Kettering Town on Saturday, with Luke Joyce, David Perkins, Jamie Stott and Tollitt among those coming back into the side.

Harvey Gregson made his full debut for the Coasters, while Nick Haughton, Danny Philliskirk and Douglas Taylor started on the bench.

An even start to the game saw both sides have an early chance. First, Fylde keeper Bobby Jones saved well from John-Lewis.

Tollitt then won the ball back in the final third to set Nathan Shaw free. He cut in on his right foot and fed Stephen Dobbie, who almost found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

York came close again, when Akil Wright rose highest to meet a free-kick and looped a header over Jones and on to the roof of the net.

A quiet spell ended when Mitch Hancox whipped a dangerous ball into the area and John-Lewis rippled the side-netting.

Minutes later, a carbon-copy cross from Tollitt down the other end was inches away from being turned past Pete Jameson by Jorome Slew.

The Coasters were to fall behind six minutes before the break, when Maz Kouhyar’s left-footed cross was nodded in by John-Lewis at the back post.

Kouhyar had the chance to double the Minstermen’s lead when cutting in on his left foot but he fired over from 25 yards as the half ended at 1-0.

After a quiet start to the second half, Rowe's triple substitution set the Coasters purring.

Good passing football saw the ball reach Tollitt’s left boot, and he cut inside to find the bottom right corner from just outside the area on 62 minutes

York soon regained the lead, when Hancox burst through the Coasters defence and saw his strike skid past Jones and into the net.

Tollitt almost pulled the Coasters level from a free run on goal in the final moments but the stretching Jameson denied him from close range.

Kidderminster's defeat by Leamington, the regular season's final visitors to Mill Farm on Saturday, means third-placed Fylde are sure of a home play-off semi-final, while the Harriers finish fourth.

The top two both drew, meaning Gateshead are champions and runners-up Brackley Town have the other home semi.

With Chorley also in the play-offs, there's just one place up for grabs in this weekend's final fixtures.

York: Jameson, Barrow, Wright, Sanders, Kouogun, McGloughlin, Hancox (Woods 85), McKay (Willoughby 63), Dyson, Kouhyar, John-Lewis (Donaldson 90); Subs not used: Brown, Campbell.