Wycombe Wanderers V Blackpool preview: Here's some of the key information ahead of today's game

Blackpool travel to Adams Park this weekend to take on Wycombe Wanderers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The Seasiders will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic prior to the international break.

Shayne Lavery is closing in on his return to action following a hamstring injury, and could potentially be involved in the fixture.

Here’s some of the key information ahead of the match:

Blackpool travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)Blackpool travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Blackpool travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
The opposition

Wycombe currently sit 10th in the League One table, with 10 points from their opening six games.

After losing their first two outings, they have picked up form in the last few weeks- winning three of their previous four fixtures.

Prior to the international break, an early goal from Garath McCleary was enough to give the Blues a 1-0 victory away to Northampton Town.

The coach

Matt Bloomfield is currently the man at the helm at Adams Park.

After starting his playing career with Ipswich, the retired midfielder joined Wycombe 2003 and played 558 games for the club.

He retired in 2022 on medical advice after suffering a fifth concussion in four years.

The 39-year-old quickly moved into management, and became Colchester head coach.

Following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth back in February, Bloomfield returned to Adams Park in his current role.

Key players

Wycombe have plenty of experience in their ranks, including Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary up front.

Despite their attacking talent, centre back Joe Low is currently the Blue’s top scorer, with three goals to his name.

Alongside him in defence, is Richard Keogh- who will be a familiar face to Blackpool fans.

Previous meetings

Blackpool were defeated 2-1 when they came up against Wycombe at Adams Park back in January 2020.

Prior to that, the two teams had drawn their previous four meetings.

The Seasiders’ last win against the Blues was back in 2004.

Overall record

Since they first faced Wycombe in 1994, the Tangerines have won seven and lost seven, while also drawing on 11 occasions.

