World Cup 2022: The jubilant scenes as fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone celebrate England's 3-0 win over Wales
Hundreds of football fans packed out Blackpool’s World Cup Fanzone to cheer on England - as the squad comfortably brushed Wales aside to move into the last 16 of the competition.
Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.
The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
We were there to capture the jubilant scenes at the Blackpool Winter Garden’s Fanzone.