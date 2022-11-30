News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World Cup 2022: The jubilant scenes as fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone celebrate England's 3-0 win over Wales

Hundreds of football fans packed out Blackpool’s World Cup Fanzone to cheer on England - as the squad comfortably brushed Wales aside to move into the last 16 of the competition.

By Colin Ainscough
5 hours ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 9:02am

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.

The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

We were there to capture the jubilant scenes at the Blackpool Winter Garden’s Fanzone.

1. World Cup 2022: Wales V England

Wales V England at the Winter Gardens Fanzone

Photo: World Cup 2022: Wales V England

Photo Sales

2. World Cup 2022: Wales V England

Wales V England at the Winter Gardens Fanzone

Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales

3. World Cup 2022: Wales V England

Wales V England at the Winter Gardens Fanzone

Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales

4. World Cup 2022: Wales V England

Wales V England at the Winter Gardens Fanzone

Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolWalesWinter GardensEnglandMarcus Rashford