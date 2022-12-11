The heartache among fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone summed up the feelings of the nation as England’s winter quest for World Cup glory in Qatar came to an agonising end.

England’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against reigning champions France ended in an agonising loss for the Lions.

Hopes were high as fans packed into the fanzone on Saturday to show their support for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England captain Harry Kane's second-half spot-kick cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni's stunning early opener, equalling Wayne Rooney's all-time scoring record of 53 in the process.

Olivier Giroud put France back ahead before Kane found the stands rather than the net with his second penalty of the night as an impressive display ended in a disappointing 2-1 loss.

"However you go out of a tournament, it is really, really difficult," England boss Southgate said.

"But I can only say I have pride in the players and the way they have gone about the whole thing. The whole group has been exceptional. That's everyone including the staff, it is such a united group.”

1. World Cup 2022: England v France Disappointment as England go out of the tournament after Saturday's blockbuster quarter-final clash ended against reigning champions France Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2. World Cup 2022: England v France Fans at Winter Gardens, Blackpool, reacting to the missed penalty by Harry Kane as they watch a screening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between England and France Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3. World Cup 2022: England v France Heartache as fans react to the missed penalty by Harry Kane Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4. World Cup 2022: England v France Joy at the fanzone at Winter Gardens, Blackpool, following Harry Kane's goal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales