Bring on Wales! England fans roar Three Lions on against USA at Winter Gardens Fan Zone
It might not have been the best spectacle of the World Cup so far, but England’s draw with the USA on Friday night left them facing Wales on Tuesday knowing a win will see them top their qualifying group.
And fans at the Winter Gardens World Cup Fan Zone in Blackpool can’t wait for what has been dubbed The Battle of Britain.
Gareth Southgate’s men can even afford to lose the game and still go through … but we don’t want any of that now, do we?
Let’s win and qualify in style. Come on England!
Here are some pictures from the Fan Zone on Friday night.
Enjoy ...