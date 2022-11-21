World Cup 2022: 12 pictures of fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone celebrating as England beat Iran 6-2
What a super start for England!
By Tony Durkin
23 minutes ago
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 4:58pm
Football fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone were among those celebrating as Gareth Southgate’s enjoyed a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening group game of the World Cup in Qatar.
The free fanzone has been set up to allow fans to make the most of the tournament with their friends and fellow fans and there was a great turnout to cheer on the lads despite the lunchtime kick-oof.
England are next in action on Friday when they face the USA, with he game kicking off at 7pm.
