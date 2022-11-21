What a super start for England!

Football fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone were among those celebrating as Gareth Southgate’s enjoyed a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening group game of the World Cup in Qatar.

The free fanzone has been set up to allow fans to make the most of the tournament with their friends and fellow fans and there was a great turnout to cheer on the lads despite the lunchtime kick-oof.

England are next in action on Friday when they face the USA, with he game kicking off at 7pm.

