World Cup 2022: 12 pictures of fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone celebrating as England beat Iran 6-2

What a super start for England!

By Tony Durkin
23 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 4:58pm

Football fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens fanzone were among those celebrating as Gareth Southgate’s enjoyed a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening group game of the World Cup in Qatar.

The free fanzone has been set up to allow fans to make the most of the tournament with their friends and fellow fans and there was a great turnout to cheer on the lads despite the lunchtime kick-oof.

England are next in action on Friday when they face the USA, with he game kicking off at 7pm.

1. Flying the flag for England

There was plenty of cause for celebration at the Winter Gardens World Cup Fan Zone as England beat Iran 6-2.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Fans having a ball

England were the toast of the fans at the Winter Gardens World Cup Fan Zone as they beat Iran 6-2 in their opening group game.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Back of the net!

Supporters at the Winter Gardens World Cup Fan Zone celebrate Jude Bellingham opening goal for England.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Come on England!

This group of supporters were among those revelling in a dominant performance for England against Iran.

Photo: Daniel Martino

