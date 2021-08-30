Wolves 0 Fylde Women 0: Keepers in fine form in clash of high-flyers

The Wolves keeper was kept busy too, tipping an effort by Jodie Redgrave over the top.

Striker Faye McCoy, who scored a hat-trick in the previous weekend's win over Stoke, shot over from the edge of the box on 15 minutes, then Redgrave and Jess Holbrook both had efforts saved in quick succession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalmouth action from Fylde Women's draw at Wolves

Fylde were creating the better chances but Wolves still posed a threat, shooting over after a free-kick had rebounded off the wall just before the half-hour, then Keating was called into spectacular action to save an effort heading for the top corner.

Keating was the first keeper to be tested in the second half, though Fylde went closest to breaking the deadlock when Redgrave fired just wide from McCoy's through ball on 63 minutes.

Keating made another fine save from a Wolves corner either side of two chances for Fylde's Amy Hughes, who was also denied by the keeper.

As time ran out, McCoy fired a free-kick straight at the keeper and Keating too tried her luck with a long-range free-kick which flew just wide.

These were the first points dropped this season by either side, though both remain unbeaten after four games.

Fylde have been replaced at the top by Nottingham Forest following their 6-0 win over Hull, who visit Fylde on Sunday.

Fylde: Keating, Taylor, Forster, Fuller, Holbrook Hollinshead, Merrin, Redgreave, Fryer, Hughes (Rowe 79), McCoy: Subs not used: Smith, Young, Rowe, Abbott, Pottinger.