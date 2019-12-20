Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Sunderland

The Gazette and Fleetwood Weekly News have joined forces with Fleetwood Town FC to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets for their mouthwatering League One fixture at home to Sunderland on New Year’s Day (3pm).

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer our easy question:

Who scored Fleetwood’s goal in the recent home draw with Gillingham?

Email your answer to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Please include your name, address and contact telephone number and write ‘Cod Army’ in the email subject field.

Entries must reach us no later than 9am next Friday, December 27.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply. You must be aged 18 or over to enter and no alternative prize will be offered.

Your contact details will be used solely for the purposes of this competition and will not be passed to third parties or used for marketing purposes.