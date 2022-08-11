Wigan remain Championship relegation candidates but bookies' odds drift for Preston North End and Blackpool

That’s according to the bookmakers, who seemingly weren’t convinced by the Latics’ point-winning performance against former title favourites Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Leam Richardson’s League One winners picked up another point on the opening day of the season when holding Preston North End to a goal-less draw at the DW Stadium.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, have also made an unbeaten start to the campaign, backing up their point in Greater Manchester with another at home to Hull City at the weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side are still without a win, or even a goal, in the league so far this season, but broke their duck in the Carabao Cup with an impressive 4-1 win away at Huddersfield Town to progress to the second round.

Lancashire rivals Blackpool, on the other hand, currently sit comfortably in mid-table on three points after getting their season off to the perfect start by beating Reading 1-0 at Bloomfield Road, though they lost at the hands of Stoke City at the weekend.

Here’s the division’s revised complexion, in reverse order, according to Sky Bet.

1. Watford 66/1 WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: João Pedro of Watford gets past Jake Livermore of West Brom during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 08, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United 50/1 WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. West Brom 40/1 WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Conor Townsend of West Brom gets past Tom Cleverley and Hassane Kamara of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns on August 08, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Norwich City 40/1 Norwich City's Todd Cantwell (left) and Wigan Athletic's Max Power battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Saturday August 6, 2022. PA Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales