Whitchurch Alport 3 Squires Gate 2: Agony for Gate as high-flyers edge thriller

Squires Gate suffered their third North West Counties League defeat in seven days but gave a good account of themselves at high-flying Whitchurch Alport.

WHITCHURCH ALPORT 3

SQUIRES GATE 2

Gate looked good value for a point in a match of many chances until Alex Hughes’ winning penalty in stoppage time.

Unfazed by Saturday’s 4-0 premier division loss to Ashton Athletic, Gate started brightly and took a second-minute lead with a James Boyd’s penalty following a foul on Luke Higham.

It somehow remained 1-0 until half-time although both sides produced chances, Matthew Farnworth believing he had doubled Gate’s lead until his effort was tipped against the crossbar by Alport keeper Dave Parton.

Whitchurch turned the tables in the second half as Dan Skelton equalised from close range on 56 minutes and Steve Jones’ looping header gave them the lead on 71.

But Gate’s Ryan Riley and Dean Ings both tested Parton more than once and Ing’s equaliser on 87 minutes was no more than the visitors deserved.

However, it all went wrong for Luke Evans’ side in added time as Hughes’ spot-kick winner was followed by a straight red card for Luke Holden.

Th win lifts Whitchurch into second spot, while Gate remain three points above bottom club REMYCA Litherland from two matches more.

Gate: Gidley, Dodd, Higham, Turner, Holden, Westwood, Riley, Farnworth, Iley, Boyd, Ing