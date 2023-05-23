The Championship season is well and truly over and the futures of all 24 incumbents from the 2022-23 campaign decided.

Burnley were crowned champions in what was Vincent Kompany’s first stint in management on these shores, Sheffield United were promoted as runners up while either Luton Town or Coventry City will join them in the Premier League following the conclusion of this weekend’s play-off final at Wembley.

Wigan Athletic finished bottom of the pile and they’ll be joined in League One by Blackpool and Reading, with all three finishing with less than a point-a-game average following a points deduction for two of the relegated sides.

Data analysts at OLBG compared pre-season odds predictions with where teams actually finished in the league to calculate who over and under-performed in England’s second tier.

Research found that Norwich City ended the Championship 12 places below where they were expected to finish, making them the league’s biggest underachievers.

Sunderland were crowned the biggest overachievers with their surge to finish sixth having been predicted to end the campaign 10 places lower in 16th.

Serial yo-yoers Watford were forecast to finish second but in ending ninth they significantly underachieved.

Rotherham were predicted to take the wooden spoon but defied the gloomy forecast to finish clear of the drop zone in 19th.

Here’s the full table of the Championship’s biggest winners and losers.

1 . STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: The Sky Bet Championship match ball is seen in the goal prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: The Sky Bet Championship match ball is seen in the goal prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland +10 Final Position: 6th. Pre-season Prediction: 16th. Difference: +10. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . Preston North End +6 Final Position: 12th. Pre-season Prediction: 18th. Difference: +6. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4 . Bristol City +6 Final Position: 14th. Pre-season Prediction: 20th. Difference: +6. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales