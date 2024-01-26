Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave his position at the club this summer after an incredible 9-year spell at Anfield.

The unexpected news was announced by Liverpool on social media this morning in a short statement. It read: "Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer."

The German took up the post on Merseyside having left Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and has led the club to Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Community Shield and FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Jurgen Klopp - 'I will leave the club at the end of the season'

In a video shared today, Klopp said: "I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people when you hear it first time but obviously I can try and explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, this city, our supporters, our team, the staff, everything.

"I am convinced this decision is the one I have to take. I am running out of energy. I'm absolutely fine now but I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again. After all the years we had together and all the time we spent together and the things we went through together, the respect grew and the love grew for you and the thing I owe you is the truth."

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table with 48 points from 21 matches this season and this week booked a place in the Carabao Cup final by defeating Fulham. The club is also still in the FA Cup, which leaves Klopp with the chance of completing a historic treble. The Reds are also still in the Europa League, which will resume in March.

Jurgen Klopp's phenomenal Liverpool success

Highlights of Klopp's time at Liverpool come in the 2019 Champions League win and the 2020 Premier League title triumph. The Reds had not won the Champions League since 2005 and had not got their hands on a top-flight trophy since 1990.

The 56-year-old also brought a number of players to the club on transfers that would see the stars go on to cement their status as club legends. Those include Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker.

Klopp has overseen 464 matches as the manager of Liverpool, winning 288 with 96 draws and 80 defeats, resulting in an impressive win rate of 62%. His 3,188 days in the role make the Reds boss the current longest-serving Premier League manager. In English football, only Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman and Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver have held their positions for longer.

Klopp sends message to Liverpool supporters

The Liverpool manager told fans: "My message to supporters, I would really like you to accept the decision, that would be nice. Then, if I can ask for one more thing after telling you - don't sing my song too early! Don't make these games about me, there is no need.

"The only thing I always wanted was full support for the team. It's not for me. I know about our relationship, I don't need any kind of proof. We will have a moment maybe on the last matchday, that's enough time to do these kind of things.