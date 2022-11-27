Following three consecutive cup matches, Gate manager Luke Evans named an unchanged line-up though James Boyd and Harrison Kay returned to the bench.

It was the hosts who started on top, seeing a free-kick go narrowly over before a close-range opportunity was bundled off target.

Nathan Cliffe had Gate’s first notable effort on 19 minutes, meeting Theo Ball’s pass but seeing a volley well held.

Squires Gate goalscorer Ryan Riley Picture: Ian Moore

He went closer five minutes later with a fierce strike from distance parried out for a corner.

Ryan Riley’s clever lay-off gave Cliffe another sight of goal but, again, the home keeper was equal to it.

Gate also had a penalty appeal waved away after Josh Westwood was seemingly bundled over inside the area.

Ryan Moore’s clever effort flew over the bar before the break, after which Gate fell behind.

Two minutes into the second half, a corner was played short to Curtis Miller who cut inside and saw a deflected effort give Nathan Pennington no chance.

Cliffe again went close as Gate sought an equaliser, moving inside from the left before shooting straight at the keeper.

They did pull level on 64 minutes when Cliffe won a free-kick in a dangerous area, Riley curling an effort around the wall and into the bottom corner.

Both sides sought a winner but to no avail, meaning they claimed a point each as Gate prepare for Wednesday’s trip to Northwich Victoria.

