The Seasiders are currently 15th in the second tier table while their London opponents are fourth and pushing for automatic promotion.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believes that the next five or six games will prove crucial if they are going to launch a late push of their own for the Championship play-offs.
He said: “We’ve got plenty of games to go, so there are plenty of points to play for. It’s so close.
“We’d have to put a run together and there are so many teams in front of us ... but why not?
“The next five or six games will be really important and we’ve got to pick up points.
“Before Cardiff (where Blackpool drew 1-1 on Saturday), I said to the players that if we want to keep looking upwards the bare minimum we needed from that game was a point.
“We got a point. It could have been three and now we’ve got to have the same mindset for QPR to try and pick something up.
“We’ve got to keep the momentum because if we can be somewhere around with six, seven or eight games to go, then what a great end to the season we’ve got to look forward to.
“I’m sure we’ll have some players coming back from injury, so we could be in a position to give it a real good go.
“The next five or six games are really crucial, I think.”
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as another busy midweek packed with fixtures continues: