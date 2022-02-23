The EFL Championship seasons is deep into its second half already and Blackpool are back in action tonight when they host promotion chasing Queens Park Rangers at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are currently 15th in the second tier table while their London opponents are fourth and pushing for automatic promotion.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believes that the next five or six games will prove crucial if they are going to launch a late push of their own for the Championship play-offs.

He said: “We’ve got plenty of games to go, so there are plenty of points to play for. It’s so close.

“We’d have to put a run together and there are so many teams in front of us ... but why not?

“The next five or six games will be really important and we’ve got to pick up points.

“Before Cardiff (where Blackpool drew 1-1 on Saturday), I said to the players that if we want to keep looking upwards the bare minimum we needed from that game was a point.

“We got a point. It could have been three and now we’ve got to have the same mindset for QPR to try and pick something up.

“We’ve got to keep the momentum because if we can be somewhere around with six, seven or eight games to go, then what a great end to the season we’ve got to look forward to.

“I’m sure we’ll have some players coming back from injury, so we could be in a position to give it a real good go.

“The next five or six games are really crucial, I think.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as another busy midweek packed with fixtures continues:

1. Ferdinand explains why QPR didn’t sign striker QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says discussions to bring in a striker did take place during the January transfer window but manager Mark Warburton was satisfied with the options already available to him (WestLondonSport) Photo Sales

2. Semenyo in no rush to leave Bristol City Antoine Semenyo insists he is in no rush to move on from Bristol City despite interest from Scottish giants Celtic (SkySports) Photo Sales

3. Forest defender heads out on loan Non-league side York City have confirmed the signing of 20-year old defender Sam Sanders on-loan from Nottingham Forest (Club Website) Photo Sales

4. On-loan Chelsea duo set for Terriers return Huddersfield Town will be boosted by the return of Levi Colwill tonight against Cardiff City, with Carlos Corberan also revealing that fellow Chelsea loanee, Tino Anjorin, is now in the final stages of his rehab with the club (FLW) Photo Sales