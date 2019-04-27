'We were beaten by the best team in League One': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's defeat to Barnsley

Terry McPhillips believes his Blackpool side were beaten 2-1 by the best side in the division in Barnsley.

The Seasiders briefly threatened an upset against the promotion-chasing Tykes when Harry Pritchard's deflected effort handed them an early lead.

But Barnsley levelled matters through Cauley Woodrow before Liam Lindsay headed home the winner in the second half.

While Pool were always in the game, they were second best for the vast majority of the game against a high-quality Barnsley outfit.

“On that performance we’ve been beaten by the best team in the division," McPhillips said.

“They knew what they had to, take care of their own business, win their last two games and the likelihood is they’ll get promoted. The results have gone their way as well.

“But I can’t fault our lads’ effort, it was there in abundance. We kept blocking shots against a team who were right on it.

“We just have to do a bit better on the ball but I’m proud of the players and the way they’ve gone about.

“It would be easy to think ‘we can’t go up, we can’t go down’ and take your foot off the gas, but the effort was supreme, as was the way we defended.

“You know you’re going to have to ride your luck here at times but they were a superb team today and probably the best we’ve seen all season.”