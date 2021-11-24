Vauxhall Motors 2 Squires Gate 2: Late goals deny Gate three points

Gate were looking for back-to-back wins after Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Barnoldswick and Luke Evans made just one change, bringing in Isaac Abankwah for the unavailable Jacob Ridings.

They started on the front foot, James Boyd shooting just wide from the edge of the area, before Gate took a ninth minute lead.

Jake Higham’s cross towards Jack Iley ricocheted off the striker’s head and fell to Boyd, who netted from close range.

Squires Gate had to settle for a draw last night Picture: Ian Moore

Iley curled an effort narrowly off target, Josh Westwood saw a header well saved and Boyd fired over before Gate scored again on the half-hour.

Abankwah intercepted a pass before driving forward, eventually threading Boyd through and he slotted calmly past the goalkeeper.

Sope Awe had a shot saved and Ryan Riley saw his attempt go just over as they led 2-0 at half-time.

Gate started the second half strongly and went close to a third on 53 minutes, Riley seeing a half-volley superbly blocked.

Gray and Riley saw further attempts go off target and Awe had an effort well blocked before Vauxhall grabbed a goal back against the run of play on 78 minutes.

A swift counter-attack ended with Michael Burkey finishing clinically past Gate keeper Mike Hale to make it 2-1.

Gate almost scored again immediately, substitute Jonny Hothersall shooting over.

The hosts spurned a chance of their own but, having piled on the pressure, they levelled in stoppage time.

Hale punched away a corner and kept out the follow-up, only for Joseph Heath to head home.

Gate are back on the road on Saturday when they travel to Ashton Athletic.

Squires Gate: Hale, Abankwah, Higham, Gray, Holden, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Awe, Boyd. Subs: Welsh, Pollard, Mekkaoui-Abouzaid, Hothersall, Rogers.