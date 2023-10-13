Blackpool will have some big decisions to make before the end of the season.
While we may only be in October, planning ahead is always a crucial thing in football.
The Seasiders have a number of players in their squad who are out of contract in the summer.
Like every club across the pyramid, they will be hoping to keep hold of their best talent.
A number first team regulars are among those could currently leave for free when the campaign concludes.
Here are the 13 Blackpool players who are out of contract in the summer (according to Transfermarkt):
1. Which Blackpool players are out of contract next summer?
We've taken a look at which players could leave Bloomfield Road on a free at the end of the season. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer in the summer. So far, the experienced goalkeeper has featured in the Seasiders' cup games. He is among those who is currently out of contract at the end of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Mackenzie Chapman
Like O'Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman joined the Seasiders in the summer. The former Bolton Wanderers keeper has featured for the Seasiders' development squad so far this season.
The club does have an option for a further year for the 21-year-old. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta is among those out of contract next summer. The centre back has been with the Seasiders since 2020, and has made 112 appearances for the club. Following an inconsistent start to the season, he has lost his place in the starting line-up in the league. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been one of Blackpool's best players so far this season. The defender joined the club in 2021 from Leeds United, and spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers last year. Blackpool will be keen to secure the long-term future of the 22-year-old. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Doug Tharme
Doug Tharme joined Blackpool from Southport in January 2022, before heading back out on loan to the National League North side. He has since spent time with Accrington Stanley. So far this season, he has made a couple of appearances in the cup for Neil Critchley's side. Photo: CameraSport -