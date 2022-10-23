Ten man AFC Blackpool punished by Daisy Hill

Daisy Hill broke the deadlock in the third minute when a ball over the top caught out the centre backs, forcing Dan Hall out of his area and forward Connor Hughes clipped the bouncing ball over the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

AFC remained confident going forward however, Jacob Gregory testing the keeper from a free kick, which was tipped over the bar.

In the 19th minute, Adama Sidibeh received a booking for a late challenge on the full-back. He then, had a headed effort tipped round the post by the goalkeeper.

AFC Blackpool were beaten at Daisy Hill. Photo: Adam Gee

Liam Birchall then dragged a shot just wide of the left post before AFC won a penalty on the half hour mark when Sam Owens was brought down in the area. Ben Duffield stepped up to take it and confidently dispatched the spot-kick in the bottom right corner to equalise.

This momentum was short lived though, as two minutes later, Adama Sidibeh received a second booking for another late challenge, giving AFC an uphill battle from then on. Just before the half was up, Joe Robinson forced another save from the Daisy Hill keeper, with a chipped effort from the edge of the area.

Then, down the other end, Kyle Higham picked the ball from the striker who was in on goal. And in the last phase of play before the whistle, goal scorer Hughes rattled the crossbar with a volley, and AFC cleared.

After the break, the home side came out and scored within a couple of minutes. The ball was crossed into the box by Jamie Ramwell and met by the head of Jordan Lazenbury for a close-range finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad